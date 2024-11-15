Kasia Niewiadoma recalls awkward moment with Demi Vollering after snatching Tour de France victory

Polish rider calls Vollering's crash 'karma' for 2022 Tour de France champion

Tour de France winner Kasia Niewiadoma elaborated on the obvious tension between her and defending champion Demi Vollering after the final stage of this year's race, which Niewiadoma won by a slim four-second margin over the SD Worx-Protime star during an appearance at Rouler Live this week.

Niewiadoma took over the race lead when Vollering was caught up in a mass crash in a turn with 6.3km to go on stage 5 to Amnéville. Vollering led Niewiadoma by 34 seconds before the stage but lost 1:47 due to the crash.

