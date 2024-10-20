Sandra Alonso takes final Women's WorldTour win of season at Tour of Guangxi
Giada Borghesi beaten in sprint of two, after 35km duo breakaway, Marta Lach third
Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT) won the women's one day Tour of Guangxi on Sunday, beating Giada Borghesi (Human Powered Health) after the pair spent 35km in a breakaway together.
Alonso's teammate Marta Lach won the sprint from the chase group for third place.
In a circuit race where the situation changed frequently and breakaways and chase groups merged and split on the short but steep climb of Qingxiu Mountain, Borghesi and Alonso had attacked with 35km to go.
They worked together well and started the final 27.2km lap 1:16 minutes ahead of a group of 20, where both had several teammates who disrupted the chase. In the last 15km, the pace completely went out of the chase, and Borghesi and Alonso had plenty of time to play cat-and-mouse coming into the final kilometre.
Alonso refused to take over from Borghesi, then launched her sprint out of the Italian's slipstream to take her first Women's WorldTour victory. Then 2:49 minutes later, Lach won the sprint for third place.
More to come ...
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
