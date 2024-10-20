Sandra Alonso takes final Women's WorldTour win of season at Tour of Guangxi

Giada Borghesi beaten in sprint of two, after 35km duo breakaway, Marta Lach third

NANNING, CHINA - OCTOBER 20: Sandra Alonso of Spain and CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling Team celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 5th Tour of Guangxi - UCI Women&#039;s WorldTour 2024 a 134km one day race from Nanning to Nanning / #UCIWWT / on October 20, 2024 in Nanning, China. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT) takes the two way sprint to claim victory at the final race of the 2024 Women's WorldTour, The Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT) won the women's one day Tour of Guangxi on Sunday, beating Giada Borghesi (Human Powered Health) after the pair spent 35km in a breakaway together. 

Alonso's teammate Marta Lach won the sprint from the chase group for third place.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

