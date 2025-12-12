'I'm looking forward to my return' - Jolanda Neff joins star-studded field in cyclocross comeback at Namur World Cup

'It's in your culture. I don't find this anywhere else: the experience, the ambiance, the cheering from the crowd' Swiss multi-discipline racer considers Hulst World Championships

Jolanda Neff
Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolanda Neff will make a cyclocross comeback after a three-year hiatus from racing at the top-tier at the UCI World-Cup in Namur on Sunday, joining a star-studded elite women's and elite men's fields that also mark the return of Mathieu van der Poel and Puck Pieterse.

The Swiss multi-discipline racer said she missed the 'culture', 'experience' and 'ambiance' of cyclocross racing, particularly in Belgium, and she even has an eye on the World Championships in Hulst, Netherlands, in January.

