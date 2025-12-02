'I need to take the time to fully recover' - Veronica Ewers steps away from elite cycling to continue RED-S recovery

News
By published

Mutual decision between US rider and EF Education-Oatly aims to prioritise her long-term well-being and health

Veronica Ewers
Veronica Ewers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Veronica Ewers will step away from elite cycling to continue her recovery from RED-S, her team EF Education-Oatly confirmed on Tuesday. The 31-year-old and the team reached a mutual agreement to prioritize her long-term well-being and health.

"The team has given me time to recover, but unfortunately, it hasn't been enough time for my body to heal fully," Ewers said in a team press release.

"The health and long-term well-being of our riders is always our top concern, and that is what guided this difficult decision," said EF Education–Oatly General Manager Esra Tromp.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.