'I didn't feel so good during the race, so it was a big surprise' – Rising Czech CX star Kristyna Zemanová lands 'dream' result with second at Hoogerheide World Cup

A surprised Kristyna Zemanová (VIF Cycling Team) recorded a career-best position in the final round of the 2025-26 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup after finishing a close runner-up to Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) in Hoogerheide on Sunday.

The 23-year-old showed her strength and tactical prowess on the fast course as a leading group of stars battled for honours in the closing stages. A five-time Czech Republic national champion, she failed to hold the last lap attack of Pieterse, but saw off Amandine Fouquenet (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) for second.

A delighted Zemanová looked up to the sky and celebrated as if she'd won as she crossed the line after an intense battle, which saw the VIF Cycling Team dig deep to record a surprise result.

"It's absolutely amazing and unbelievable. I didn't feel so good during the race, so it was a big surprise that I managed to finish in second spot," said Zemanová post-race.

"I'm really happy. It's a dream to be on the podium in the World Cup. I was on the limit for all of the race.

"When Puck [Pieterse] attacked, I tried to catch her and tried to defend it[second position] to the finish. It was terribly hard, but I'm happy that these things can happen to me."

The Hoogerheide course was where Zemanová broke onto the international scene with a third place in the under-23 World Championships race in 2023. She finished second the following season with a silver medal at her home world championships in Tabor, before missing last year’s championships.

Next weekend, Zemanová will make her maiden appearance as an elite rider at the cyclo-cross World Championships in Hulst.

Looking forward to the event, she added, "There are a lot of names. Anything is possible, as I can see. We will see how the race will suit me; anything is possible."

It has been a tough road to the elite international podium for Zemanová after experiencing illness with post Covid syndrome. However, this season she has been consistent in the top 10 positions in the cyclo-cross World Cups and finished runner-up at the X20 Trofee round in Loenhout.

During a recent interview with ČT sport, she reflected on the illness which nearly ended her career.

"Mentally, it was terribly difficult, probably the worst period I have experienced," she said. "There were also thoughts of the end [of her career], but it is not in my nature to give up on things like this. So I said to myself that I have to grit my teeth and try to come back.

"It wasn't a nice time. However, I take it as a positive that I got to know what kind of people I really have around me and who is really able and willing to help me.

"Now I watch out for any illnesses. I have also had a nutritional therapist since September. Even from a training point of view, I have changed an awful lot."

Last year, Zemanová placed third in the Czech Republic national championship road race. She also swapped her road racing team, leaving Brilon Racing Team MB to join VIF Cycling Team.

This season, VIF will debut on the UCI Women’s Continental Tour, and Zemanová hopes that it will open up more opportunities for herself.

"I am extremely grateful to be able to race on the road, which I enjoy a lot," she added. "I’ve also changed my opinion about [road racing] a bit, although cyclo-cross is still a clear number one for me.

"In this respect, I am very happy that I have the freedom and no one is forcing me to switch to the road and leave cyclo-cross. I found a team that gave me a chance and helped me get back, even better than I expected.

"I'm very happy that the team is stepping up to the Continental level. This gives us more opportunities and opens the door to bigger races. I'm really looking forward to it, and I hope that we will go somewhere in the world.

"I have enough of my worries about cyclocross at the moment. One of my first goals [on the road] will probably be Gracia Orlová, or the Tour de Feminin [both 2.2 classification races in May], which are home races for which I want to prepare really well."