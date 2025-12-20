Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado returns from sickness with a battling second place at the Antwerp World Cup

After two weeks with flu the former World Champion challenged for the win on the sandy course

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 20: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado of Netherlands and Team Fenix-Deceuninck on second place poses on the podium ceremony after the 19th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup Antwerpen 2025 - Women&#039;s Elite on December 20, 2025 in Antwerpen, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) after the Antwerp round of the 2025/26 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) put two weeks of sickness with the flu behind her and finished runner-up in the cyclo-cross World Cup at Antwerp.

The former cyclocross World Champion was forced to pull out during the World Cup at Terralba two weeks ago due to sickness.

Brand eventually forced a slender gap on the final lap before making mistakes, allowing Alvarado to fight for the victory. However, the Baloise-Glowi Lions rider proved too strong on the final straights and won by two seconds. Alvarado admitted that she was already tired, making beating Brand ‘difficult’ even with her mistakes.

“I had a few difficult weeks behind me,” said Alvarado. “Today, I was a bit stressed because I didn't know how it would be. In the end it was a very good day.

“I had gone deep from the beginning to the end of the day. It was very tight racing. A bit technical, of course, because of the sand but tactical as well.

“At the end, she [Brand] was, of course, the strongest. It was going to be a bit difficult for me anyway [to win], because my candle went out a bit towards the end.

“I had to hope for a mistake or something from her, which made my chances grow a little more. But even then, I knew it was going to be difficult.”

Alvarado was forced to delay the start of her cyclo-cross season by two months due to persistent knee problems, returning for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup round at Flamanville where she finished third, despite admitting that she ‘suffered a lot’

Having missing last weekend’s World Cup at Namur the Dutch rider was back in action and racing for the win at Antwerp, showing the kind of technical skills which have earned her World Cup wins at Zonhoven and Koksijde in previous years.

When asked what was the difference in the final lap, Alvarado added: “I think it's not an excuse, of course, but being sick in the past two weeks hasn't been easy. Today was also quite hard for me. And towards the end of the race, I was very tired.”

“Lucinda [Brand] is just in top form, we can't ignore that,” added Alvarado. “I'm still improving and the past two weeks of being sick hadn't been easy.

“This race certainly gave me good courage and hopefully it can only get better. And my form is also growing into a top form, but I certainly have confidence that it will be fine.”

“But she got the flu afterwards and I think that explains everything. The only question now is will she get back to the level of Flamanville, I don't know why not, or does she need a little more time to grow back after that?"

Ben Goddard

Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.

