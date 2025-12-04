Young Australian Hamish McKenzie makes injury-delayed step up to WorldTour with Jayco-AlUla

21-year-old has been on Jayco's books since 2024, riding for the under-23 team Hagens Berman Jayco

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Hamish McKenzie of Australia competes during the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Men Under 23 Individual Time Trial a 31.2km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 22, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
McKenzie in action at the World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian Hamish McKenzie will make a year-delayed move into the WorldTour in 2026, stepping up from Hagens Berman Jayco to Jayco-AlUla.

McKenzie, 21, signed for Hagens Berman Jayco at the start of 2024 and was due to step up to the WorldTour squad in 2025, but spent an additional year at development level owing to an injury.

"Hamish is one of our long-term projects, he’s a big talent and we’re delighted to see him making the step up into the WorldTour next season," Jayco sporting manager Gene Bates said.

"Unfortunately, he had an injury that meant the move was delayed by a year, but we believe he’s proved that he is ready after his performances this season and we’re looking forward to helping him develop further."

"I’m really proud and excited to be stepping up to the WorldTour with Team Jayco-AlUla. It’s a team that truly values development, teamwork, and creating opportunities for younger riders like myself," he said.

"I’ve watched and admired this team for years, and I’m incredibly grateful for the trust they’ve shown in me leading up to this point. I’m looking forward to learning from riders I’ve always looked up to, as well as working with the amazing support staff. I can’t wait to get stuck in and kick off my season in Australia in January!"

