'People will know soon enough' - Chris Froome remains tight-lipped about his future plans at 2026 Vuelta a España presentation

Veteran British Grand Tour champion still unwilling to reveal if he will stay pro in 2026

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - NOVEMBER 09: Chris Froome of The United Kingdom and Criterium Legends Team poses for a portrait during the media day prior to the 3rd Tour de France Prudential Singapore 2024 on November 09, 2024 in Singapore. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Chris Froome (Image credit: Getty Images)

No news yet: Grand Tour champion Chris Froome has yet to reveal if he will definitively hang up his wheels in 2026 despite having no team lined up for next season.

The 40-year-old received a moving homage at the end of the 2026 Vuelta a España route presentation in Monaco, being brought up on stage to watch a brief film of his double victories in the Vuelta in 2011 and 2017.

Froome said he got very emotional watching images during his first pro win at Peña Cabarga in the 2011 Vuelta a España.

