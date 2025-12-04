'Teams are desperate to hit the ground running in 2026' - Why cycling's elites are already pushing hard in December training camps

Hours in the saddle combined with final 2026 season planning, sponsor presentations, nutrition talk and bike fits

Six cyclists with light helmets and dark clothing riding toward the camera
The NSN Cycling Team during their December training camp (Image credit: NSN Cycling Team)

It is still only early December, but the 2026 cycling season kicked off this week, as riders and teams gathered for their first training camps in Spain to finalise their new goals and intensify their training rides.

Riders' November social media posts were packed with images of their holidays and off-season fun but their training has since become more serious.

Movistar have set up on the Spanish coast for the month, with their women's team gathering first from December 1-11 and then the men's team, including new signings Cian Uijtdebroeks, Roger Adrià and Juanpe López will have their camp from December 11-22.

Several teams have endured long interview sessions from the UCI Licence Commission this week, being quizzed about their budgets, management, ethics and future resources. It is always a tense moment for the teams that struggled to find sponsorship for 2026 or underwent major changes like NSN and especially Lotto-Intermarché. Their future will only be confirmed on December 10.

Remco Evenepoel's first ride with Red Bull and Tadej Pogačar's 2026 goals expected next week

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 10: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG during the training prior to the 14th Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec &amp;amp; Montreal 2025 / #UCIWT / on September 10, 2025 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar trains with his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

More teams will gather in Spain next week and reveal their hopes and ambitions for the 2026 season.

Remco Evenepoel will join his new Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates in Mallorca for their first training rides together. The team is expected to announce Florian Lipowitz's contract extension during their media day on December 10 and confirm that he and Evenepoel will lead the team at the 2026 Tour de France.

Juan Ayuso will soon join his new Lidl-Trek team for their joint men's and women's camp, with the super team announcing their objectives on December 12. Ayuso is expected to target the Tour de France and Lidl-Trek may reveal if Mads Pedersen returns to the Tour and if Jonathan Milan will instead target the sprints at the Giro d'Italia.

Tadej Pogačar began his winter training at home in Monte Carlo and then spent last week in Gran Canaria. He will join his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad in Benidorm on the Spanish coast and is expected to confirm he will target the spring Classics before a record-equalling fifth Tour victory during the team's media day on December 13.

Other teams will also fill the roads of the central Spanish coast very soon, making the Colle des Rates test climb and the roads between Benidorm, Calpe and Denia a cycling mecca.

Due to UCI regulations, riders and teams still have to wear their 2025 clothing but the 2026 season is well and truly underway.

