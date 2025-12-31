'Wout will never be happy if he has to watch every cyclo-cross race on TV' – Van Aert's coach explains why Belgian star needs to compete in winter despite lack of wins

Small chance remains that Van Aert will race upcoming Cyclo-cross World Championships

Azencross 2025: Wout van Aert during his most recent cyclo-cross race on December 29
Azencross 2025: Wout van Aert during his most recent cyclo-cross race on December 29 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert has yet to win a cyclo-cross race this winter, but the Visma-Lease a Bike racer has no thoughts about leaving the discipline behind, according to team management. The reason is simple: he enjoys it too much.

A former three-time cyclo-cross world champion, albeit most recently in 2018, the 31-year-old's closest result of five race participations to date this winter was when he was narrowly outduelled by Tibor del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceunink) at the Superprestige in Heusden-Zolder on December 23.

In the broader scheme of things, Heijboer said, although the short, intense format of cyclo-cross races made it hard to use for a full picture about a rider's condition for longer-term goals, Van Aert's condition was good. The evidence of that was a current maximum heart-rate of 195 and fast recovery from the races he'd taken part in. Another difference, too, was that in the 2024-2025 season, Van Aert's bad crash in the preceding Vuelta a España and severe knee injury was much closer in the rear-view mirror.

Although not confirmed by Van Aert or the team, there are rumours he'll start his 2026 road calendar at Strade Bianche before heading into the Classics, followed by the Tour de France, possibly the Vuelta a España and then the Road World Championships.

