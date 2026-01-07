Wout van Aert reportedly still on course for March road racing debut despite ankle fracture

Belgian could soon return to training on the rollers following successful surgery

Wout van Aert (centre) in action at the Azencross cyclo-cross race in December (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Wout van Aert underwent successful surgery on his fractured ankle earlier this week, the hope is that he will be on track to join Visma-Lease A Bike at a February training camp ahead of a season debut in March.

The Belgian crashed and ended his cyclo-cross season early during the Exact Cross last Friday, fracturing a bone in his ankle. He underwent surgery on Saturday, with the good news being that his ankle tendons were unscathed, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

Later in the spring, his focus will be on the twin Monuments of the Tour of Flanders (April 5) and Paris-Roubaix (April 12), with any Ardennes Classics participation up in the air. After the spring, he's set to race the Tour de France and, according to Het Laatste Nieuws, the Vuelta a España.

