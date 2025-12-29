'This is the last thing I wanted to happen' - Spectator apologises after knocking Mathieu van der Poel off balance during Azencross

News
By published

Spectator questioned by authorities, organisers announce that no charges will be filed

Mathieu van der Poel wins Azencross
Mathieu van der Poel racing at Azencross (Image credit: Getty Images)

A spectator was immediately questioned by authorities after footage appeared to show them reaching over the fencing and knocking Mathieu van der Poel off balance during the elite men's race at X2O Trofee Loenhout-Azencross in Loenhout, Belgium, on Monday.

The reigning World Champion was on his first of eight laps of the race and in a lead group when the spectator's arm crossed over the blue circuit fencing, causing him to bobble on the slippery course, but he otherwise did not lose his position.

"I really have nothing against Mathieu van der Poel. I feel so guilty – it wasn't my intention at all," the spectator told Sporza. "I love cyclo-cross very much, so this is the last thing I wanted to happen. I would like to apologise to Mathieu once again."

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.