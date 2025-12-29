'This is the last thing I wanted to happen' - Spectator apologises after knocking Mathieu van der Poel off balance during Azencross

A spectator was immediately questioned by authorities after footage appeared to show them reaching over the fencing and knocking Mathieu van der Poel off balance during the elite men's race at X2O Trofee Loenhout-Azencross in Loenhout, Belgium, on Monday.

The reigning World Champion was on his first of eight laps of the race and in a lead group when the spectator's arm crossed over the blue circuit fencing, causing him to bobble on the slippery course, but he otherwise did not lose his position.

According to reports in Sporza and Nieuwsblad, after reviewing footage of the race, officials complained, and authorities later questioned the spectator, who said his actions were not intentional.

"I really have nothing against Mathieu van der Poel. I feel so guilty – it wasn't my intention at all," the spectator told Sporza. "I love cyclo-cross very much, so this is the last thing I wanted to happen. I would like to apologise to Mathieu once again."

Golazo organiser, Christophe Impens, called it an 'unfortunate incident' but also noted that there were large crowds and no other incidents during the race. He has stated that no charges would be filed against the spectator.

"Look, there were 15,000 fans here who behaved exemplarily. This was an unfortunate incident. Hopefully, Mathieu doesn't take it too seriously, and we can resolve this amicably. He also wants to apologise to Mathieu personally," Impens told Sporza.

Van der Poel went on to win the race, his sixth victory of this season, and said that while he felt 'lucky' to avoid a more serious outcome, he also felt the spectator did not act intentionally.

"I was very lucky, because I was just able to stay upright. I haven't watched the footage yet, but I didn't feel it was malicious. When people are cheering, they sometimes forget there are riders coming. This can happen," Van der Poel said after the race.

The incident comes just one week after Van der Poel was met with an unruly spectator who blew vape smoke in his face at the end of his winning performance at the X2O Trofee Hofstade in Belgium on December 22.