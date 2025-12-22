'It's simply inappropriate and improper' - Spectator blows vape smoke in Mathieu van der Poel's face during X2O Trofee Hofstade

World Champion faces unruly fan at the end of a winning performance in Belgium

Mathieu van der Poel
Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was met with an unruly spectator who blew vape smoke in his face at the end of his winning performance at the X2O Trofee Hofstade in Belgium on Monday.

The World Champion was racing his final lap of the elite men's hour-long race, and on his way to solo victory, when the spectator leaned over the fencing as he passed to blow a cloud of smoke in his face. The action forced him to turn his head away from the smoke; his racing glasses likely prevented smoke from getting in his eyes.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

