Thibau Nys crashes out of contention, breaks handlebars in mid-race crash during icy Zonhoven World Cup

Belgian was running second behind Mathieu van der Poel before bad luck struck once again

Belgian Thibau Nys pictured in action during the men&#039;s elite race at the World Cup cyclocross cycling event in Zonhoven on Sunday 04 January 2026, stage 9 (out of 12) of the UCI World Cup competition.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Thibau Nys battles on with a broken handlebar after his crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

The technical, challenging cyclo-cross course at Zonhoven is one of the toughest on the calendar, even without the addition of snow and ice.

This weekend, plenty of riders have found out just how much more difficult the race can be in those conditions, with Belgian champion Thibau Nys among those falling victim to the slippery ground.

