'The wind was 89 kilometres per hour' - Wicked weather derails Brendan Johnston from fastest known time attempt on Perth to Sydney ride

After finishing FKT attempt, Australian withdraws from RADL GRVL to recover from injured ankle and sets sight on Unbound Gravel 200

Brendan Johnston (Giant) at the Devils Cardigan, which was hosting the AusCycling Gravel National Championships again in 2024
Brendan Johnston will compete for a fourth season on the Life Time Grand Prix (Image credit: Kristina Vackova)

There was a plan, a detailed plan, but then came unrelenting wind. Brendan Johnston (Giant-SRAM) fought through the adversarial weather for the majority of a 3,948.6-kilometre ride and fell short of setting a new fastest known time (FKT) from Perth to Sydney last week.

After 8 days, 9 hours, 5 minutes, Johnston ended the journey in front of the Sydney Opera House with friends and family, and raising $38,961, so far, for Tour De Cure cancer research. The record he sought to break remained safe with Austrian Christoph Strasser, who completed the nearly 4,000km route across southern Australia in 2017 in 6 days, 10 hours, and 58 minutes.

"Sometimes things don’t turn out the way you intended, but then you remember what it was all about in the first place. The challenges of this journey pale in comparison to what people who are living with cancer face every day. It’s always a headlong fight into the wind. Thanks to your generosity with your donations, we’re now all part of that fight."

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

