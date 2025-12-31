Team EKOÏ - 'Temporary but fully professional' cyclo-cross team gives new life to three riders

Second 'cross team in organisation with Fenix-Deceuninck to run through February

Three cyclo-cross riders who did not have teams for 2026 were given a rare opportunity to finish out the season with a temporary team that will run through February.

A part of the Alpecin-Deceuninck organisation that also runs the Fenix-Deceuninck women's team, Team EKOÏ will support Ryan Kamp, Lauren Molengraaf and Hélène Clauzel from January 1 through the end of February.

"With Team EKOÏ, we want to give three riders the chance to keep fighting for their place at the highest level. They deserve a professional environment, strong guidance and the right equipment. And thanks to the support of EKOÏ and Colnago, we can offer exactly that through the end of the season. After that, we will sit down together and see what the future may bring."

