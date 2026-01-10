Remco Evenepoel likely to add UAE Tour appearance to his early schedule in Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe debut

Time trial World Champion would delay altitude training in Spain for third appearance at WorldTour race in Middle East

Remco Evenepoel models the world champion&#039;s jersey he will wear for Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe in time trial events
Remco Evenepoel models the world champion's jersey he will wear for Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe in time trial events (Image credit: Maxmimilian Fries / Red Bull Content Pool)

The highly-anticipated season start for Remco Evenepoel with his new Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team will begin in Spain at the end of the month, and now the Olympic and World Champion in the time trial discipline is expected to add the high-profile UAE Tour to his calendar for February.

According to news outlet HLN.be's Bram Vandecapelle, the 25-year-old Belgian star should be part of the Red Bull lineup for the men's Middle Eastern stage race, February 16-22, delaying a planned altitude training camp in Tenerife for a build to Volta a Catalunya at the end of March.

However, UAE Team Emirates-XRG was expected to compete and have Isaac del Toro as the team leader, as three-time UAE Tour champion Tadej Pogačar was to delay his start until Strade Bianche on March 7.

After seven seasons with the QuickStep WorldTour programme, Evenepoel ended his contract a year early and moved to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026. The new outfit was suited for his quest to focus more on stage racing and the overall at the Tour de France, where he'll match up against Pogačar going for his fifth title.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

