'My 20-30 minute power on a one-out effort is up there with everyone' – Luke Plapp puts together consistent week to land UAE Tour podium

Australian rider finishes third on GC, mostly thanks to top-level performance on Jebel Hafeet

Luke Plapp
Luke Plapp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla) may have finished second on the podium of the UAE Tour in 2023, but his third place overall at the 2026 edition feels like a big step forward when it comes to his GC racing, putting together a consistent seven days of racing and thriving in the heat.

Few riders have raced as much as Plapp so far this season, carrying his form from the Australian National Championships through the Tour Down Under and over to the Middle East, all adding up to this WorldTour podium finish.

He showed signs of his climbing legs on the final day of the Tour of Oman, finishing third on Green Mountain, but Plapp could feel a result like he managed on Jebel Hafeet on Saturday – second behind only Isaac del Toro – was coming, and he's looking to kick on from here with a second Tour de France in his sights.

At risk of being boxed into one category, Plapp does think GC riders can be in his wheelhouse, and after seeing his raw values, why shouldn't he? After a break, his next races will be the Tour de Romandie, before he completes a typical Critérium du Dauphiné build-up to the Tour.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

