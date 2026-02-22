'My 20-30 minute power on a one-out effort is up there with everyone' – Luke Plapp puts together consistent week to land UAE Tour podium

Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla) may have finished second on the podium of the UAE Tour in 2023, but his third place overall at the 2026 edition feels like a big step forward when it comes to his GC racing, putting together a consistent seven days of racing and thriving in the heat.

Few riders have raced as much as Plapp so far this season, carrying his form from the Australian National Championships through the Tour Down Under and over to the Middle East, all adding up to this WorldTour podium finish.

He showed signs of his climbing legs on the final day of the Tour of Oman, finishing third on Green Mountain, but Plapp could feel a result like he managed on Jebel Hafeet on Saturday – second behind only Isaac del Toro – was coming, and he's looking to kick on from here with a second Tour de France in his sights.

"I sort of knew I had these legs, and it's just a bit of bad luck throughout the whole time, like in Oman I had a crash and a puncture on the days where I needed to stay on GC," Plapp told Cyclingnews in Abu Dhabi.

"So I knew I had the legs, I just hadn't been able to show it and put it together over a whole week so far this year. It was really nice to get to yesterday's stage with the GC boys, and then actually be able to have a climb where it meant something for the overall.

"Super happy, proud, and surprised myself a bit too. It was a perfect stage."

Explaining why the UAE Tour is suited perfectly to his profile, Plapp explained how he'd naturally be more adapted to the heat at this point in the year, after taking in an Aussie summer of racing, but also with the knowledge that a single climb finish is where he can really excel.

"I've had two to three months in Australia in the summer heat, and the Europeans obviously don't have as much heat preparation, so especially when it's hot, I really feel like that brings me up, or I don't suffer in the heat at all compared to them," Plapp added.

"It might take a couple of per cent off, so it allows me to be right up there. I've done 20 race days, so fast, I'm almost halfway through the season and really almost peaking a lot.

"Compared to 2023, I think this race was a lot stronger field, a lot more depth, and the quality of power and the riding we've done the whole week's been a lot higher, so I'm really pleased with how the week's gone."

At risk of being boxed into one category, Plapp does think GC riders can be in his wheelhouse, and after seeing his raw values, why shouldn't he? After a break, his next races will be the Tour de Romandie, before he completes a typical Critérium du Dauphiné build-up to the Tour.

"I know the power has been there; it's about the consistency and putting it together, and I think that's the biggest goal for this year," said Plapp.

"Even at the Tour mountain TT last year, I know my 20-30 minute power on a one-out effort is up there with everyone, it's about doing itconsistently over a whole race.

"I'll be trying to put it together for a one-week stage race and then hopefully as well, in a Grand Tour, showing that consistency throughout the whole weekend and being able to use my power for when it counts on me, so I am there on GC, and it's not just hunting for stages."