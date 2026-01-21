'More than one big performance' – New Australian champion Patrick Eddy continues to search for path back to WorldTour at Tour Down Under

News
By published

Racing for national squad, the rider from Bendigo who was playing a lead-out role on stage 1 looks for opportunities to chase his own chances later in the race

TANUNDA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: (L-R) Ethan Vernon of Great Britain and NSN Cycling Team, Patrick Eddy of Australia and Team Australia and Danny van Poppel of Netherlands and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe prior to the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 1 a 120.6km stage from Tanunda to Tanunda on January 21, 2026 in Tanunda, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Patrick Eddy (ARA Australian Cycling Team) has had to get used to being called up to a front row position on the start line at the Santos Tour Down Under given his new staus as a national champion (Image credit: Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Patrick Eddy is back at the Tour Down Under for a third year running but the circumstances in 2026 couldn't be more different. For a start, he's lining up as the national champion after securing the huge career high that quickly followed on from the massive career low of finding himself without a WorldTour contract for 2026.

Still, while the plight to change that couldn't have started better when he won in Perth, the rider from Bendigo knows that he needs to be more than a one-hit wonder, and the chances to prove he still belongs among a WorldTour peloton while based in Australia don't get much better than right now in South Australia. As much as it may be tempting to enjoy the moment after such a big win, there is still more work to be done.

What's more, he defied a powerful field of competitors with a far from smooth lead in, spending the night at the hospital on Tuesday before he headed to Perth for the national championships after his girlfriend was hit by a car while out on her bike – reassuringly she is now fine.

Cyclingnews is on the ground for the season-opening 2026 Tour Down Under, and a subscription gives you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. From breaking news and analysis to exclusive interviews and tech, we've got you covered as the new season gets underway in Australia. Find out more.

TOPICS
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.