'More than one big performance' – New Australian champion Patrick Eddy continues to search for path back to WorldTour at Tour Down Under

Patrick Eddy (ARA Australian Cycling Team) has had to get used to being called up to a front row position on the start line at the Santos Tour Down Under given his new staus as a national champion

Patrick Eddy is back at the Tour Down Under for a third year running but the circumstances in 2026 couldn't be more different. For a start, he's lining up as the national champion after securing the huge career high that quickly followed on from the massive career low of finding himself without a WorldTour contract for 2026.

Still, while the plight to change that couldn't have started better when he won in Perth, the rider from Bendigo knows that he needs to be more than a one-hit wonder, and the chances to prove he still belongs among a WorldTour peloton while based in Australia don't get much better than right now in South Australia. As much as it may be tempting to enjoy the moment after such a big win, there is still more work to be done.

"It's obviously been a bit more busy than years prior," Eddy, who is racing with national squad ARA Australian Cycling, told Cyclingnews of the experience of lining up straight after winning the title.

"A few more media duties, and a lot more people stopped me to say congratulations, and wanting to have a chat, but even as I've been trying to soak it up and enjoy it as much as possible I've also just being trying to stay focused at the same time."

On stage 1, that focus was first in aid of the national team's sprinter Liam Walsh, with the 23-year-old rider using his well-practiced lead out skills to help guide his ARA Australian Cycling teammate. Eddy was clearly visible at the front in the wind at 2km to go amid the chaotic final with Walsh on his wheel and the 24-year-old who races domestically with CCACHE x Bodywrap then went on to take sixth place in the chaotic and charged WorldTour level sprint finish.

As much as Eddy committed to the lead out role, which was the staple of his WorldTour career, the rider is painfully aware that it's no way to guarantee an ongoing future in the professional peloton.

"I put in a lot of work over the off season. And yeah, I obviously wanted to prove a point and get things started off with Team Brennan [his new Australian-based Continental squad] in a good way and you can't really beat winning a national title on day two of the season."

What's more, he defied a powerful field of competitors with a far from smooth lead in, spending the night at the hospital on Tuesday before he headed to Perth for the national championships after his girlfriend was hit by a car while out on her bike – reassuringly she is now fine.

"I clearly have some good form, so I would like to really have a crack at my own result," said Eddy of his hopes in South Australia. "Maybe on stage three or stage five, they probably are the more middle of the road days."

The ultimate goal, is of course finding the entrance to the expressway back to the WorldTour and the Australian Championships win was certainly a leap in the right direction, but not the full road map.

"I mean, there's been a little bit of interest, but nothing serious yet," said Eddy. "I think teams probably want to see more than one big performance so it's great that I'm here and can hopefully use my good form to try and do that.

"For the future, the focus and the goal is still to turn professional again in 2027 but if there is an opportunity to do that this year, then for sure, I'll take it, but I'm also just looking forward to the rest of the season with Team Brennan."