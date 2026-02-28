'It sucks to be so close' – Favourites miss out in Melbourne to Warrnambool as upset winner snares sought-after victory

News
By published

Josh Beikoff had an unexpected victory to celebrate on Saturday but satisfaction of strong rides by Australian champion Patrick Eddy and runner-up Oliver Stenning tinged with thoughts of what could have been

Patrick Eddy (Team Brennan) crosses the line in fourth – the first of the favourites – at an edition of the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool where the entire podium was swept up by the early break
Patrick Eddy (Team Brennan) crosses the line in fourth – the first of the favourites – at an edition of the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool where the entire podium was swept up by the early break (Image credit: Hertz ProVelo Super League)

There was a flip side to the elation of surprise winner Josh Beikoff (RCA Bikes Online) at the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool, and that was the disappointment of so many others who had thought they were in with a strong shot of claiming victory at a race that looms large in the Australian cycling landscape.

The most obvious example was, perhaps, Australian road champion Patrick Eddy (Team Brennan) who, for good reason, had come into the race – which first ran in 1895 – as one of the key favourites.

Just as Jayco-AlUla always go into the Australian National Championships with onlookers seeing it as their race to lose – Eddy upset the apple cart in 2026 – in this case it was Team Brennan that was the one to beat. They had a stacked team for the race that would play out as the third round of the Hertz ProVelo Super League.

The podium of the 2026 Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool, in first Josh Beikoff (middle), second Oliver Stenning (left) and third Kevin Biffiger (right)

The podium of the 2026 Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool, in first Josh Beikoff (middle), second Oliver Stenning (left) and third Kevin Biffiger (right) (Image credit: Hertz ProVelo Super League 2026)

The difference those centimetres made could be seen in the faces of the riders. There was no question Beikoff was still feeling every one of the 267km, but nothing could wipe the grin from his face or the extra bit of pep in the step that achieving something that, until that morning, had not even seemed possible in his "wildest dreams" delivered.

On the other hand, the second-placed Oliver Stenning (Falcons-Pedal Mafia) was every bit the gracious runner-up and quick to express his admiration for the seamless work of his breakaway companions, but fatigue was writ more heavily across his face. The satisfaction of an unexpected podium place was not quite the same balm as a victory, which for a moment had looked like it could be his.

"I knew Josh was super fast, he wins a lot of crits, so I thought I would just try and go really long and just see what happens and I got around him for a little bit, and then my legs just crumbled with 20 metres to go unfortunately," Stenning told Cyclingnews after being beaten on the line to the top spot by such a small margin that the riders had to wait for a verdict on who had won to be sure.

"That is bike racing," Stenning said with a shrug. "It is frustrating to come second by so close, but I am really happy to come away with a podium… it is an honour."

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.