Kévin Vauquelin to 'get a feel for things' during first spring of 'discovery' and 'no pressure' at Ineos Grenadiers

French star confirms early-season starts at Volta ao Algarve and Paris-Nice

Kevin Vauquelin rides with Ineos Grenadiers during a training camp ride
Kévin Vauquelin said that his new team Ineos Grenadiers are taking the pressure off ahead of his debut season with them (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers / Chris Auld)

Kévin Vauquelin, the breakout rider of last summer's Tour de France after racing to an unexpected seventh place overall, has unveiled his partial schedule for 2026, his debut season at Ineos Grenadiers.

The Frenchman, who spent the first four years of his professional career with Arké-B&B Hotels, heads for pastures new this season. The year will be one of "discovery" in terms of his outright role at the British squad, with no pressure on the 24-year-old to immediately assume a leadership role.

Vauquelin has steadily grown into one of the stars of French cycling in recent seasons, winning several smaller French stage races, including Etoile de Bessèges and the Région Pays de la Loire Tour.

He also counts a stage win at the 2024 Tour de France, a second at last year's Tour de Suisse, and a pair of podiums at La Flèche Wallonne on his palmarès. After soaring into the Tour's top 10 last July, where next for Vauquelin?

"After [7th at] the Tour de France, I'd like to make my mark in a week-long race, to add one to my palmarès in the next two years. And I dream of Paris-Nice because it's in France, in a region where I now live," he said.

