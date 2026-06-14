'It will take some time to sink in' – Luke Tuckwell hands over the yellow jersey but stands firm on Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes podium to cap 'incredible' week

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21-year-old Australian produces the ride of his life at Plateau de Solaison

BRISON, FRANCE - JUNE 14: (L-R) Luke Tuckwell of Australia, loses the Yellow leader jersey and Maxim Van Gils of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe cross the finish line during the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 8 a 120.1km stage from Beaufort to Plateau de Solaison - Brison 1497m / #UCIWT / on June 14, 2026 in Brison, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Luke Tuckwell (left) crosses the line alongside teammate Maxim Van Gils (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Am I actually? Oh my god.” Luke Tuckwell was still in a state of disbelief at the Plateau de Solaison. Delirious from the exertion and flanked by a six-foot marmot with sunglasses, he might well have questioned reality as he was informed that he was officially the runner-up at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

He would soon have to take off and hand over the yellow jersey, and while that’s never the greatest feeling on the final day of a stage race, defeat never tasted so sweet.

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