'It's better to stop than to prolong the suffering' – Adam Yates opens up about twin brother Simon's surprise retirement

UAE rider shared his thoughts on his brother's shock decision to quit the sport in January, ahead of Tour of Oman title defence

Adam UAE Team Emirates XRG&#039;s British rider Adam Yates (L) and Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s British rider Simon Yates wearing the pink jersey of overall leader (Maglia Rosa) react as they ride at the start of the 21st stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race of 143kms from Rome to Rome on June 1, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
The Yates twins together at the 2025 Giro d'Italia, won by Simon (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Adam Yates has opened up about his brother Simon's surprising decision to end his career, saying his twin "wasn't feeling it anymore" and that "it's better to stop than to prolong the suffering".

The Yates twins started their professional careers together, joining Orica GreenEdge in 2014 and spending several years racing for the Australian team. Their careers have since diverged, though always remained close, but will now take the biggest step apart as Simon leaves the peloton and Adam continues, with a contract in place with UAE until at least 2028.

Simon's decision at the start of January came as a shock to everyone – including his own Visma-Lease a Bike team, who had already factored him into their 2026 plans and ambitions – but his brother downplayed the loss of his brother in the bunch for him personally.

Though a former Tour de France podium finisher, Adam Yates' Grand Tour ambitions have shifted towards helping others, namely Tadej Pogačar, he does get opportunities in races like the Tour of Oman, and will be going after the win this week. The race started well for UAE, with Sebastián Molano sprinting to victory on stage 1.

