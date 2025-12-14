'It was certainly not the easiest course to open my winter' - Mathieu van der Poel overcomes early crash on cyclocross return

Van der Poel on his way to victory in Namur

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck) showed his rustiness on the cyclocross bike as he made a "steering error" and crashed before regaining momentum to take his first cyclocross win of the season.

The seven-time cyclocross world champion attacked on the last lap to take victory following an eventful cyclocross World Cup round in Namur.

Van der Poel was pushed all the way for victory and had to battle through from a third-row grid to the front group. Then, mid-way through the race he got caught in a muddy rut and was sent flying over the top of his bike.

“Just a small steering error,” said Van der Poel when questioned afterwards. “I just couldn't correct it anymore. I made a little too many mistakes in the wheels. Sometimes it's a little easier to ride in the lead."

“In the end, when I went to the front on the last half-a-lap it was my best technical part of the race."

"It was certainly not the easiest course to open my winter. I had to get into it a bit," he added.

The Dutch rider was unbeaten last season in eight races but looked under pressure on the technical Namur course as Belgian Thibau Nys ( Baloise Glowi Lions ) was able to match Van der Poel's penultimate lap attack.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, when Nys crashed on the last lap Van der Poel pulled out the 10-second advantage he required to take his maiden cyclocross victory of the season.

The multi-discipline rider has entered the ‘cross calendar a week earlier than last year as he also prepares for the Spring Classics.

Van der Poel felt he had more to improve on technically following his maiden outing. He added: “Last year, I think I was just a little further [in his preparations]. I had just done a little more specific [cyclocross] training. This year we planned that a little later.”

The only rider able to challenge Van der Poel last season was long-time rival Wout van Aert (Visma - Lease a Bike) who he beat on three occasions in 2024/25.

However, this season Nys has stepped up a level and was the only rider able to match Van der Poel’s penultimate-lap test.

The 23-year-old Belgian had won the last two World Cup rounds he entered coming into Namur. Nys led the world champion on the final lap before a "stupid mistake" resulted in a small crash on a corner and scuppered the chances of a head-to-head battle.

The Lidl-Trek road rider was left frustrated after feeling "quite in control" before the last lap mistake.

He said: “With Mathieu coming back, you can't predict how he is going to attack and explode. We turned into the last lap, I had the feeling that I had a big explosion in the legs and I just took the front to be in good position."

“I made a super small, stupid mistake that cost me a lot of seconds and dropped me back to fourth place. I still had the feeling that I had the power in me, but Mathieu was gone."

"I don't think I was dropped. But I can't complain, because it's my own fault."

Nys will take confidence from his performance at Namur but feels his slender build compared to Van der Poel and Van Aert will limit his opportunities to challenge them.

“It is at such a moment that you have to seize the opportunities on such a course,” he added.

"I think there are a lot of crosses coming up where I won't get a chance to do that with the same level. Simply because this is a course on which I can make a difference with my weight. In Koksijde or Hofstade, for example, it will be a lot more difficult for me.”

However, the cyclocross world championships in Hulst will suite the young Belgian who finished third behind Van Aert and Van der Poel last season.

Van Aert will join the ‘cross action next weekend and a huge battle between last season’s world championship medallists is expected to take place at Antwerp on Saturday.