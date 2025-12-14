'It was certainly not the easiest course to open my winter' - Mathieu van der Poel overcomes early crash on cyclocross return

Seven-time world champion blames lack of preparation for technical mistakes

NAMUR, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 14: Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck competes during the 16th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup Namur 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite on December 14, 2025 in Namur, Belgium. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Van der Poel on his way to victory in Namur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck) showed his rustiness on the cyclocross bike as he made a "steering error" and crashed before regaining momentum to take his first cyclocross win of the season.

The seven-time cyclocross world champion attacked on the last lap to take victory following an eventful cyclocross World Cup round in Namur.

“Just a small steering error,” said Van der Poel when questioned afterwards. “I just couldn't correct it anymore. I made a little too many mistakes in the wheels. Sometimes it's a little easier to ride in the lead."

“In the end, when I went to the front on the last half-a-lap it was my best technical part of the race."

The multi-discipline rider has entered the ‘cross calendar a week earlier than last year as he also prepares for the Spring Classics.

Van der Poel felt he had more to improve on technically following his maiden outing. He added: “Last year, I think I was just a little further [in his preparations]. I had just done a little more specific [cyclocross] training. This year we planned that a little later.”

However, this season Nys has stepped up a level and was the only rider able to match Van der Poel’s penultimate-lap test.

He said: “With Mathieu coming back, you can't predict how he is going to attack and explode. We turned into the last lap, I had the feeling that I had a big explosion in the legs and I just took the front to be in good position."

“I made a super small, stupid mistake that cost me a lot of seconds and dropped me back to fourth place. I still had the feeling that I had the power in me, but Mathieu was gone."

“It is at such a moment that you have to seize the opportunities on such a course,” he added.

"I think there are a lot of crosses coming up where I won't get a chance to do that with the same level. Simply because this is a course on which I can make a difference with my weight. In Koksijde or Hofstade, for example, it will be a lot more difficult for me.”

Van Aert will join the ‘cross action next weekend and a huge battle between last season’s world championship medallists is expected to take place at Antwerp on Saturday.

Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

