'I still know the DNA of the sport' – Andy Schleck joins brother Fränk at Lidl-Trek as new deputy general manager

The Schleck brothers raced together at Leopard Trek in 2011, the team which has evolved into Lidl-Trek

2010 Tour de France winner Andy Schleck has been appointed as Deputy General Manager at Lidl-Trek, reuniting with his brother Fränk, who joined the team earlier this off-season as a sports director for the women's squad.

Schleck is set to work across the sporting and business sides of the German-licensed super team, but his main focus will be on the Grand Tours. There, he will guide their ambitions and mentor GC talents such as their marquee signing for 2026, Juan Ayuso, who is aiming at a Tour podium finish.

The Luxembourgish icon, now 40, retired from cycling in 2014 as a 29-year-old, having crashed out of the Tour that year – his final race as a pro. Following an iconic battle with Alberto Contador, the 2010 yellow jersey triumph was the highlight of his career, which he famously won retroactively when Contador tested positive for Clenbuterol and had his title stripped in 2012.

Schleck also won Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2009 and, racing alongside his brother, finished as a Tour runner-up on two other occasions: 2009 and 2011. He also came second at his GT debut at the Giro d'Italia in 2007.

"Before accepting the job, I also had to deal with it myself, to see if I can do this and if I wanted to take on this challenge," said Schleck.

"I’m not here by any accident, I’m here because I still know the DNA of the sport. I know what it means to wear the yellow jersey, to have the pressure in the meeting on the bus, the long hours in the heat.

"With the heritage of the Team, and with the resources and riders we are adding, it will only take us in one direction. We cannot guarantee victories or results, but we can guarantee professionalism every day and I think if we keep on doing the right thing, results will follow."

Schleck will work under General Manager Luca Guercilena, who was the sports director for Leopard Trek back in 2011 when he and his brother both raced for the team that has evolved into Lidl-Trek.

"Andy knows this Team inside out, and he understands exactly what it takes to succeed at the highest level," said Guercilena.

"He has lived the pressure of Grand Tours, worn the yellow jersey, and led teams through the biggest moments in the sport. That experience is invaluable for our riders and our staff. He shares our values, our ambition, and our belief in building success the right way. I’m very proud to welcome him back in this role and excited about what we can achieve together."

Since retiring from the sport, Schleck has continued to stay involved within it, working as President of the Tour de Luxembourg, developing a junior women's team and opening up bike shops.

He's confident his last 10 years of work will put him in good standing to guide a WorldTour team's big ambitions, having "seen every corner of the sport."

"To win the next seasons, it’s the core of the Team that’s very valuable and I want to protect that," he added. "We’re here to set standards for the future and I believe I can help in achieving that."