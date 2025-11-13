'It feels amazing to be back' – Fränk Schleck returns to Lidl-Trek as sports director for women's team

Nine years after he retired as a Trek rider, former top climber Fränk Schleck has rejoined Lidl-Trek to bolster the sports directors group for their women's team, working under Ina-Yoko Teutenberg.

Schleck, 45, joined Leopard Trek in 2011 and saw out the final years of his career on the Luxembourgish and then US-registered team, during which time he finished third at the Tour de France behind his younger brother Andy and Cadel Evans.

He also served a one-year doping ban in 2012 after he tested positive for the diuretic Xipamide during the Tour de France. Schleck returned to racing in 2014 with Trek Factory Racing after the bicycle manufacturer took over RadioShack-Leopard's WorldTour licence.

Prior to this, he also won the Amstel Gold Race, the Tour de Suisse, a stage of the Vuelta a España and two stages of the Tour de France. His new role at Lidl-Trek brings him back into the professional cycling world, having been a brand ambassador for Skoda and organised his own Gran Fondo, among other things, in recent years.

"It feels amazing to be back," said Schleck. "This team means a lot to me, and there’s a real sense of pride and familiarity returning to a place with so many good memories.

"Coming in from the outside, I could immediately see the energy and direction of the project. The October camp showed me how committed everyone is to pushing standards, and it’s exciting to now be part of that process.

"Personally, I want to contribute as much as I can on and off the field and help the team reach the next level. Success for me is seeing us achieve our collective goals. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to sharing my experience and knowledge with the team."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At Lidl-Trek and working alongside Teutenberg, Schleck will be part of directing one of the top teams in women's cycling, with star riders such as Elisa Balsamo, Niamh Fisher-Black, Isabella Holmgren and Shirin van Anrooij.

He's the second high-profile name Lidl-Trek have announced this week as coming on board for the 2026 season, with Bernie Eisel set to join the men's team as a sports director. The former Austrian pro has worked at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe since his 2019 retirement.