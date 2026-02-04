Former Italian pro Andrea Piccolo arrested for possession of counterfeit banknotes

The 24-year-old was fired by EF Education-EasyPost in 2024 after being stopped at border 'on suspicion of transporting Human Growth Hormone'

LIVIGNO - MOTTOLINO, ITALY - MAY 19: Andrea Piccolo of Italy and Team EF Education - EasyPost competes in the chase during the 107th Giro d&#039;Italia 2024, Stage 15 a 222km stage from Manerba del Garda to Livigno - Mottolino 2387m / #UCIWT / on May 19, 2024 in Livigno - Mottolino, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Italian professional rider Andrea Piccolo has been arrested in Naples, after police intercepted him in the city and found him in possession of counterfeit banknotes.

A report in the online Naples newspaper Fanpage.it recounted how Piccolo's arrest unfolded, with the 24-year-old's luxury Porsche Macan and San Marino licence plate drawing the attention of the Carabinieri police force.

Following a check of the car, €2000 in counterfeit €20 notes was discovered, alongside a telescopic baton.

Piccolo's racing career peaked in 2023 when he led the Vuelta a España after stage 2. While he managed no victories as a pro, he was a very talented young rider, finishing third at the junior World Championships time trial in Innsbruck in 2018, behind a certain Remco Evenepoel.

