EF terminate Andrea Piccolo's contract amid suspicion of trafficking doping products

By
published

Rider suspected of transporting Human Growth Hormone into Italy having previously been subject to internal suspension over sleeping aid usage

Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-EasyPost) on stage 2 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia
Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-EasyPost) on stage 2 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

EF Education-EasyPost have announced that the team has terminated Andrea Piccolo's contract effective immediately after the rider was stopped by Italian authorities while entering the country on Friday "on suspicion of transporting Human Growth Hormone".

The 23-year-old, who joined the US team from Androni Giocattoli in 2022, had been subject to an internal suspension at EF back in March after he was found to have been "taking a sleeping aid that was not approved by the team, though legal."

