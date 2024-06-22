Fired EF rider Andrea Piccolo was under investigation by anti-doping authorities prior to police search

Italian fired by team after he was stopped by law enforcement on suspicion of transporting human growth hormone

Andrea Piccolo
Andrea Piccolo in action at the Tour Colombia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has stated that the police search that led to the termination of Andrea Piccolo’s contract with EF Education-EasyPost was carried out following an investigation by the International Testing Agency (ITA).

Late on Friday evening, EF Education-EasyPost revealed that Piccolo had been stopped by Italian law enforcement authorities earlier that day “on suspicion of transporting Human Growth Hormone".

