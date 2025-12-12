'Everything points to Thibau Nys being the new benchmark' – Mathieu van der Poel sizes up competition ahead of cyclocross return

World champion says he's 'a percent lower than last year, but it should be enough to immediately compete for the win'

LIEVIN, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 02: Silver medalist Wout Van Aert of Belgium, gold medalist Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and bronze medalist Thibau Nys of Belgium pose on the podium during the medal ceremony after the 76th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite on February 02, 2025 in Lievin, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Van der Poel, Nys and Van Aert on the podium of last year's cyclocross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of his highly-anticipated return to the cyclocross field, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) believes he's ready to fight immediately for victories, but he has singled out Thibau Nys (Trek-Baloise Lions) as the rider to watch.

Van der Poel will kick off his 2025-26 CX season this Sunday at the UCI World Cup round in Namur, before he embarks on a 13-race programme that builds up to the World Championships in Hulst.

There, at home in the Netherlands, he will take aim at a record eighth cyclocross world title, having matched the previous record of seven held by Eric De Vlaeminck in Liévin last season.

The world champion confirmed that he'd only trained twice on his cyclocross bike so far – a new silver machine presented by Canyon on Thursday – but it's a tried and tested plan: "That's not much, but it was no different last year, and in the end, it turned out to be enough. Hopefully, it will be enough this time too."

Van der Poel conceded how he hasn't been following the season overly closely, but he's well aware of who's been doing well – Nys has won his past three races and the opening two rounds of the World Cup.

