Designed to 'stand out' – Ineos Grenadiers opt for white shorts and bright orange 2026 racing kit

British team cause a stir with new racing colours

Ineos Grenadiers unveil their 2026 kit
Ineos Grenadiers unveil their 2026 kit (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed they will race in white shorts and a bright orange and white jersey in 2026, with the new look designed to stand out in the peloton.

The British team revealed their new kit on Wednesday as they wrapped up their December training camp in Spain. The kit, made by Spanish brand Gobik, had been spotted during training and photoshoot days but was confirmed by the team on Wednesday with a series of photographs and a launch video.

Ineos Grenadiers are trying to rebuild and reboot after several difficult seasons, with Dave Brailsford back in charge and Geraint Thomas the new Director of Racing after his retirement. Oscar Onley is widely expected to transfer across from Picnic-PostNL, but the deal has still to be confirmed and approved by the UCI.

The TotalEnergies sponsorship has sparked the signing of French national champion Dorian Godon and French hero Kévin Vauquelin, who is expected to lead the team at the Tour de France. Thymen Arensman, Carlos Rodríguez and Egan Bernal will have key roles in the Grand Tours but are unlikely to challenge for a podium place.

Josh Tarling, Filippo Ganna, Ben Turner, Sam Watson, Connor Swift and Magnus Sheffield form the core of the Classics squad, with Tarling and Ganna world-class time trialists. Sam Welsford is the new sprinter for 2026.

Ineos Grenadiers riders model their new look (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)
