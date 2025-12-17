Designed to 'stand out' – Ineos Grenadiers opt for white shorts and bright orange 2026 racing kit

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed they will race in white shorts and a bright orange and white jersey in 2026, with the new look designed to stand out in the peloton.

The British team revealed their new kit on Wednesday as they wrapped up their December training camp in Spain. The kit, made by Spanish brand Gobik, had been spotted during training and photoshoot days but was confirmed by the team on Wednesday with a series of photographs and a launch video.

The shorts are bright white, while the jersey features an orange and white drip dye design. The lower part is white, allowing the TotalEnergies logo to stand out. The upper half is bright orange, with the Ineos logo and 'Grenadiers' in a block of black letters on a white background.

The team say that it was a conscious decision to stand out in the peloton with the kit, saying, "No other WorldTour team embraces a similar aesthetic, allowing the Grenadiers to stand out clearly and decisively."

TotalEnergies is not officially a title sponsor as they also sponsor the French TotalEnergies team. However, the French energy company provides significant sponsorship and so is rewarded with clear brand visibility.

The riders will have matching orange helmets from Kask helmets, with the 2026 Pinarello bikes also now white and orange. Ineos Grenadiers announced they will use Scope wheel in 2026, with their bikes equipped with Shinano components.

Ineos Grenadiers are trying to rebuild and reboot after several difficult seasons, with Dave Brailsford back in charge and Geraint Thomas the new Director of Racing after his retirement. Oscar Onley is widely expected to transfer across from Picnic-PostNL, but the deal has still to be confirmed and approved by the UCI.

The TotalEnergies sponsorship has sparked the signing of French national champion Dorian Godon and French hero Kévin Vauquelin, who is expected to lead the team at the Tour de France. Thymen Arensman, Carlos Rodríguez and Egan Bernal will have key roles in the Grand Tours but are unlikely to challenge for a podium place.

Josh Tarling, Filippo Ganna, Ben Turner, Sam Watson, Connor Swift and Magnus Sheffield form the core of the Classics squad, with Tarling and Ganna world-class time trialists. Sam Welsford is the new sprinter for 2026.

Ineos Grenadiers riders model their new look (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)