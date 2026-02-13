Mis-timed gel and radio issues cost Tom Pidcock despite strong showing on season debut

'I was happy with my legs but we got outsmarted' says Briton after hectic Vuelta a Murcia opener

YECLA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 13: Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling crosses the finish line as third place winner during the 46th Vuelta a la Region de Murcia 2026, Stage 1 a 83.5km stage from Fortuna to Yecla 598m / The race has been neutralized due to strong winds and will resume again at 2pm from the town of Fortuna / on February 13, 2026 in Yecla, Spain.
Tom Pidcock crosses the line in third place on the opening day of the Vuelta a Murcia (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock was the strongest rider up and over the Alto Virgen del Castillo on the opening day of the Vuelta a Murcia. The problem was, the stage – and now possibly the overall race – had gotten away from him.

The British rider, making his season debut after last year’s breakthrough Vuelta a España podium, attacked impressively from a shredded main group on the crucial late climb on Friday, but the day’s winner, Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), was already sailing to victory.

“I think a big problem today was we struggled with our radios a little bit,” Pidcock told Eurosport after the stage. “Then, when Tim attacked, I was taking a gel. Then it was a bit late.

“In front, they went full gas. Actually, in the end so fast you can’t bring back this time gap. They did a perfect race. really.”

The stage was run off at over 50kph, and a tailwind towards the finale meant that even a cohesive and furiously chasing main group – which steadily whittled down to barely a dozen riders – could not bring back the UAE pair.

“I thought it was crosswind on this last 25km, and I thought if we got together there and went hard, we could bring them back, but it was actually more tailwind,” Pidock said.

“I don’t think we could have brought them back anyway. We didn’t bring any time back, really – they were still 40 seconds in front at the finish.

Pidcock, who described himself as having an “inconsistent” winter, has clearly hit the season in decent shape.

“To be honest, I was happy with my legs in my first race,” he said. “I can’t complain too much, but we got outsmarted today.”

A deficit of 40 seconds is a tough ask against a rider like Soler on a second and final stage that’s only lightly hilly, so Pidcock’s GC hopes have been dented, but then again, the wind isn’t forecast to settle down by Saturday afternoon.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.

