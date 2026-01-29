Sam Welsford win's men's Cadel's Criterium, sprinting to victory from the break

Close battle with Jensen Plowright while Matteo Sobrero snares third

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: (L-R) Sam Welsford of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Jensen Plowright of Australia and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech during the Cadel&#039;s Criterium 2026, Men&#039;s Elite a 50km one day race from Geelong to Geelong on January 29, 2026 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Sam Welsford (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed victory at Cadel's Criterium on Thursday, winning not with a bunch sprint, as expected, but instead by slipping into a break and then taking out the charge to the line from among a group of seven.

Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Premier Tech) was the only rider who looked like he could challenge Welsford in what was a close run battle to the Eastern Gardens finish line. Matteo Sobrero took third in the 25 lap 50km long criterium.

The Cadel's Criterium became the mid-week run in event to the Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road race after the cancellation the 1.Pro-ranked Surf Coast Classic women's and men's event, which were set to run on Wednesday and Thursday. They were called off on Tuesday in the midst of extreme fire conditions, a bushfire in the nearby Otways and temperatures of 45°C.

That move, which launched past the halfway mark of the race at around 15 laps in, also included Laurence Pithie and Callum Thornley of Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe, Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United), Fabio van den Bossche (Soudal-QuickStep), and Kelland O'Brien (Jayco-AlUla).

Working together, and with Ineos massing at the front to try and disrupt the chase, the break pulled out the gap to around 30 seconds. Still with a few laps to go the cohesion started to break down a little, but the drive to make sure the effort out front wasn't wasted and Thornley's efforts to drive the group for his teammate Pithey, helped keep it rolling.

By the time the bell for the final lap came it looked like the break would be able to make it but there wasn't enough time to play too many games for the break which now numbered seven, as with his job done Thornley popped.

Van den Bossche tried to leap off the front, but the lead group held together for a sprint and while Pithie went early it wasn't enough to catch Welsford or Plowright off guard. Welsford managed to hold off his Australian rival, though it was close enough that the celebration perhaps should have waited till the wheel was across the line. Sobrero was next as Pithie faded to fourth after his early launch. It was then O'Brien – who was also on the attack early in the race – ahead of Cavagna and Van den Bossche.
Ethan Vernon (NSN Cycling) claimed the bunch sprint behind, which unfolded just eight seconds back from Welsford.

