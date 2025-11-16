X2O Trofee Hamme: Thibau Nys wins Flandriencross after gripping duel with Cameron Mason

Thibau Nys (Baloise Glowi Lions) powered away from Cameron Mason (Seven Racing) in the final lap to win Flandriencross, the third round of the X2O Trofee series in Hamme on Sunday.

After a ferocious start, the two riders were locked in a duel for five laps, each taking a turn at the front to apply pressure on the slippery, muddy course. Both made small mistakes along the way until the Belgian champion seized control by taking a tight inside line through a corner and then made three attacks to accelerate away from the British champion to take his second victory of the series.

Series leader Joris Niewenhuis (Ridley Racing Team) had to chase back from the back of the field after a crash on the first corner and ultimately took third.

Nys stated that it was “really important” to take a second victory in the series, which is also his second win of the season so far.

“I started off super good in my first race in the Koppenberg. Since then, yesterday [Superprestige Merkplas] was not really a good feeling, also last week, I was always good, but not in with the same legs as on Koppenberg. And now to win today is nice. It's good for the confidence,” Nys said.

Though known for his fast finishes, Nys did not want to wait for the final sprint to the line to take on Mason due to the slippery corners.

“I wasn't too sure about my sprint because of the last corner, it was quite slippery, and to turn off in second place, or I didn't want to take any risks, it was a bit dangerous.”

Ailing Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens CX Team), the newly crowned European champion, did not take the start of the Belgian race.

How it unfolded

The third round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee challenged the racers with muddy, slippery conditions on a technical course with plenty of off-camber sections. Though the course did dry out over the 10 laps of racing, there were still plenty of mud in the wooded sections, and most riders opted to change bikes every lap after the opening two.

Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Decuninck) led the field on the left turn into the mud at the start, with the riders lining up single file behind him. Series leader Joris Niewenhuis (Ridley Racing Team), who crashed on the corner and had to pit to get a bike, which put him all the way at the back, was forced to chase back to the front of the race for the next five laps.

Spanish champion Felipe Orts (Ridley Racing Team) overtook Vandeputte to get the bonus seconds at the end of the first lap, and set the pace for the next two, until a reshuffle on lap four brought Cameron Mason (Seven Racing) to the front. The British champion showcased his strong mud skills, pulling away with only Thibau Nys (Baloise Glowi Lions) able to stay on or close to his wheel.

Nys made quite a few small mistakes, having to close down small gaps over and over to Mason, until he gestured to his it crew to make a change for his next bike change. After the new bike, Nys took over the front with Mason stretching his back behind him with three laps to go.

Nys and Mason kept up their duel, trading pulls at the front to ratchet up the pressure and try to force an error on the slick course. On the final lap, Mason seized an opening when Nys bobbled, going shoulder to shoulder as he tried to slip past, but the Belgian champion shut the door. After both riders pitted for fresh bikes, Mason briefly took the lead, only for Nys to reclaim it with a sharp move through a tight corner and unleash a series of accelerations that sealed the win.

Behind, another battle for third place between Niewenhuis and Lars van der Haar (Baloise Glowi Lions), both riders having chased back from further back in the field.

Results

