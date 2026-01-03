Superprestige Gullegem: Niels Vandeputte extends overall series lead after thrilling battle for victory against Michael Vanthourenhout

Joris Nieuwenhuis takes third, Joran Wyseure fourth in snowy penultimate round

Niels Vandeputte wins in Gullegem
Niels Vandeputte wins in Gullegem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Premier Tech) secured a slim solo victory to extend his lead in the Superprestige series during the penultimate round in snowy Gullegem on Saturday.

In a thrilling battle between the top two in the Superprestige series ranking, Vandeputte opened a gap on his rival Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) in the last few metres of the race, taking the win by just three seconds and extending his series lead to 91 points with one round to go in Middelkerke.

