Snow and icy conditions affecting cyclo-cross National Championships in Belgium and the Netherlands

Wintry conditions have forced schedule changes in Belgium, whilst Dutch organisers vow that nothing but a red weather warning will stop their Championships

Netherlands&#039; Lucinda Brand competes in the women&#039;s elite race during stage 9 (out of 12) of the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup in Zonhoven, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Snow is often a big part of January cyclo-cross racing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Snow, ice and particularly wintry weather conditions are threatening to disrupt cyclo-cross National Championships in northern Europe this weekend, with schedule changes and additional course checks expected, particularly in the heartlands of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Cyclo-cross is a sport designed to be raced in cold, bleak winters, so riders are no strangers to battling unpleasant conditions, but with snowfall bad enough to disrupt flights in and out of Amsterdam's Schipol airport for several days now, the weather could be bad enough to affect this weekend's Nationals.

Racing through snow is nothing new for the cyclo-cross field, with the Val di Sole World Cup round raced almost exclusively on snow, and the recent Exact Cross Mol defined by a snow storm, but excessive ice or high winds – or danger warnings from weather offices – could still disrupt the hardy winter sport.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


