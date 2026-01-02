Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Paris-Roubaix Femmes overview Date April 12, 2026 Start location Row 1 - Cell 1 Finish location Roubaix velodrome Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes Previous winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot lifts the winner's trophy at 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Paris-Roubaix Femmes information

Though originally added to the Women's WorldTour calendar in October 2020, the inaugural spring edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift was cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

After being re-scheduled, the first edition was finally held on October 2, 2021, the women’s peloton racing across the pavé of northern France and finishing in the famous Roubaix Velodrome just like the men.

The decision by the UCI and race organiser ASO to add the event to the calendar was a historic moment for women's cycling, as Paris-Roubaix is one of the world's most iconic Spring Classics, which began in 1896.

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) etched her name in the history books as the first winner of Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

She attacked the peloton 82.5km from the finish and rode solo across all 17 sectors of mud-covered, slippery cobblestones to claim victory and hoist the cobble trophy in the velodrome. Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) chased to finish second while Deignan’s teammate Elisa Longo Borghini took third.

In 2022, Longo Borghini grabbed the title at Paris-Roubaix Femmes for Trek-Segafredo. The Italian national champion launched a solo attack on the Templeuve cobblestone sector number eight with 34km to go and claimed victory. Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) finished second, and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) was third.

Alison Jackson made history as the first Canadian to win Hell of the North in 2023. The EF Education-TIBCO-SVB rider won the breakaway sprint to secure the biggest victory of her career at the Roubaix Velodrome. Jackson was part of an original 18-rider breakaway that was reduced to seven riders by the end of the women's race. Katia Ragusa (Liv Racing TeqFind) was second and Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck) rounded out the podium.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won the fifth edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes from a breakaway sprint to take the victory and become the reigning Queen of the Classics at the Roubaix Velodrome in 2024.

In 2025, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) became the first Frenchwoman to win Paris-Roubaix Femmes on her debut and during her return to road racing. She attacked with 25km to go, caught and dropped Emma Norsgaard (Lidl-Trek) and rode to a historic solo victory.

Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly) got away in the final kilometre to finish second, while Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) outsprinted Marianne Vos for third place.

