More foreign starts, more problems as teams and RCS locked in debate over high expenses of Giro d'Italia start in Bulgaria

Giro d'Italia organisers RCS are reportedly locked in a debate with cycling's professional teams over the costs and financial help available for the race's Grande Partenza in Bulgaria in May, with the teams rejecting the first two sums offered.

The men's Giro is set to start in Bulgaria on May 8, with three stages in the country whose capital is some 1,200km away from Rome, which will mark the second-consecutive foreign start for the race after Albania last year, and the third since 2022.

Such a high volume of foreign departs are not meant to be possible, but the Giro has been given special dispensation for another third rest day to allow for travel back from Bulgaria.

However, though the UCI have approved the foreign start there appears to be some contention between RCS and the teams over how their additional expenses will be covered.

Race organisers are obliged to provide things like a certain number of hotel rooms for teams, but for foreign departs they also offer an extra outlay to cover travel to and from the start, which can be logistically difficult.

Teams need to transport riders, staff, bikes and vehicles to Bulgaria for the start – some by plane, and some by road – and then, at an even more urgent pace, transport everything back to Italy for stage 4 in Calabria.

From Sofia to Catanzaro is over 1,000km by road, and will take over 17 hours to drive. The added travel day adds time to make that transfer, but relocating from one country to another and then back is still an expensive pursuit.

This year, there is debate over the amount that the RCS is willing to give to each team to help cover those expenses.

According to Escape Collective, RCS have proposed a start fee of €115,000 per team, plus €5,000 in airline vouchers, but the teams – represented by the AIGCP (International Association of Professional Cycling Teams) has so far rejected that offer.

Cyclingnews understands that negotiations were ongoing when the Giro route was unveiled – with the virtues of the Bulgarian start a centrepiece – and on Sunday, Tuttobiciweb reported that the teams had rejected a latest offer from RCS.

Per Tuttobiciweb, RCS counter-offered a fee of €125,000, but the teams are seeking an amount of €160,000, according to Escape Collective.

An occasional increased outlay may be absorbed by teams, but the back-to-back foreign starts at the Giro are clearly causing contention, with teams already having to cover the cost of going to Albania and back only a matter of months ago.

With only just over four months until the start in Bulgaria, the clock is ticking for this dispute to be settled. If the AIGCP's requests are not met, it is not clear how the situation may proceed, and whether the teams may go as far as threatening non-participation.