'Cycling should stay free' – new president of race organisers association Javier Guillén adds voice to opposition on ticketing spectators

Vuelta a España 2025 - a general shot of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a España boss and new race organisers association AIOCC president Javier Guillén has added his voice to those opposing charging fans for entrance to races.

Guillén was voted new president of the AIOCC for a four-year term in the association's AGM, succeeding Tour de France boss Christian Prudhomme in the role.

Guillén has been the head of the Vuelta a España since 2008, when he took over from Victor Cordero.

Speaking in a press conference after his election, Guillén also said he did not support organisers using their current revenue to help teams in financial difficulty. "It's not about sharing what we have, it's about finding new business models to improve everybody's income," he insisted.

After praising his predecessor Prudhomme's work – "he's a good wheel to follow," Guillén said – the Vuelta boss explained that when it came to charging fans for races.

Guillén's words echoed those of the previous week by an official from ASO – which oversees the running of the Vuelta a España as well as the Tour de France and many other top races – saying that charging fans for events "is absolutely not on the current agenda."

Guillén was more open to the idea of putting a salary cap on teams, saying "There's also been a debate about that, we would like to continue talking about it because it's something we have to discuss. We don't know what the final result will be, but cycling has to keep on talking about the problems we have, so why not keep discussing it with the UCI and the teams?"

While recognising that the overlaps between different races on the calendar were an issue that needed resolving, Guillen said the lack of information about the much-publicised OneCycling Project – of which there has not been any major news for months – made it hard to know what it truly represented.

Guillén was not overly enthusiastic about the idea of "sharing the cake," as one journalist put it, of current race revenue, but he did appear more interested in future sources of income, as well as the idea of new parts of the world like Mexico or Africa playing host to new races.

Beyond Guillén's election to president, there were virtually no other major changes in the organigram in the AIOCC AGM, other than Tour of Flanders' official Wim Van Herreweghe being replaced as a vice-president by Tour de France technical director Thierry Gouvenou.

