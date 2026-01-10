Belgian Cyclo-cross National Championships: Marion Norbert Riberolle defends elite women's title with dominant solo win
Fleur Moors second after crashing out of early lead, Kiona Crabbé completes podium in third
Marion Norbert Riberolle (Crelan-Corendon) defended her title at the Belgian Cyclo-cross National Championships on Saturday, conquering the cold and snow to win the elite women's race for a second year in a row.
Norbert Riberolle led solo for more than half of the five-lap race in Beringen, after early leader Fleur Moors (Baloise-Glowi Lions) crashed on a muddy corner, making way for the 2025 champion to move into the lead.
Despite initially being only four seconds behind, Moors couldn't close the gap to Norbert Riberolle, settling for second and the silver medal, 17 seconds down at the finish line. Privateer racer Kiona Crabbé took third.
Norbert Riberolle's title defence meant that only two riders have worn the women's Belgian tri-colour jersey in a decade and half, with the now-retired Sanne Cant winning 15 times in a row between 2010 and 2024.
This was Norbert Riberolle's second victory of the 'cross season, after taking victory at the Superprestige Ruddervoorde in October.
The women's race set off in sub-zero temperatures in Beringen, with snow and ice covering the course and freezing a lot of the mud to make for some challenging racing conditions.
Fleur Moors started well, pushing on early and leading the first lap ahead of Marion Norbert Riberolle, but crashed on an off-camber corner on the second lap, losing her lead. Norbert Riberolle unclipped as she tried to avoid Moors, but got going faster to take the lead.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The gap was initially only a handful of seconds, but Norbert Riberolle charged ahead on the third lap to cement her advantage, which she held on until the end of the race to defend her Belgian jersey.
Earlier in the day, Liese Geuens won the junior women's title, with the competition continuing on Sunday where the under-23 and elite men's titles will be decided.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.