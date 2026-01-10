Belgian Cyclo-cross National Championships: Marion Norbert Riberolle defends elite women's title with dominant solo win

Fleur Moors second after crashing out of early lead, Kiona Crabbé completes podium in third

BERINGEN, BELGIUM - JANUARY 10: Marion Norbert Riberolle of Belgium celebrates at finish line as gold medalist during the 109th Belgian National Cyclo-cross Championships 2026 - Women&amp;apos;s Elite on January 10, 2026 in Beringen, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Marion Norbert Riberolle celebrated victory in Beringen (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marion Norbert Riberolle (Crelan-Corendon) defended her title at the Belgian Cyclo-cross National Championships on Saturday, conquering the cold and snow to win the elite women's race for a second year in a row.

Norbert Riberolle led solo for more than half of the five-lap race in Beringen, after early leader Fleur Moors (Baloise-Glowi Lions) crashed on a muddy corner, making way for the 2025 champion to move into the lead.

Despite initially being only four seconds behind, Moors couldn't close the gap to Norbert Riberolle, settling for second and the silver medal, 17 seconds down at the finish line. Privateer racer Kiona Crabbé took third.

BERINGEN, BELGIUM - JANUARY 10: Fleur Moors of Belgium competes during the 109th Belgian National Cyclo-cross Championships 2026 - Women&amp;amp;apos;s Elite on January 10, 2026 in Beringen, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Moors was the early leader on the snowy course (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gap was initially only a handful of seconds, but Norbert Riberolle charged ahead on the third lap to cement her advantage, which she held on until the end of the race to defend her Belgian jersey.

Earlier in the day, Liese Geuens won the junior women's title, with the competition continuing on Sunday where the under-23 and elite men's titles will be decided.

