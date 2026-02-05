'An extra bit of motivation' - Finn Fisher-Black repeats 2025 time trial victory in the New Zealand National Championships

For the second year running, Finn Fisher-Black has claimed top honours in the New Zeland National Championships elite men's time trial.

The last rider down the ramp as defending champion, the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe racer, brooked no rivals on the arduous 44.2 kilometre course between Cambridge and Te Awamutu, reaching the turn faster than the rest of the field and then roaring home victorious with a time of 52:24.

He was 1:11 ahead of Glenn Haden, a 42-year-old amateur who held his own against a strong field of professional and other top-level riders. All-rounder Ben Oliver, now racing with the new Modern Adventure Pro Cycling squad, rounded out the podium, 2:02 back.

“It is an extra bit of motivation in Europe on the WorldTour to pull on this jersey in the TT, especially in a Grand Tour, you can look down and see the fern and what it represents,” said Fisher-Black.

“It is a special jersey for me and my team - Red Bull love to have a national jersey in the kit.

“I was happy with the execution today and pleased with the ride, but I will review it tonight because there are always improvements to be made."

The 24-year-old will now be a standout favourite for Saturday's U23/elite men's road race, where his best performance was tenth back in 2020.

“Saturday’s road race will be testing. There’s always carnage and it‘s a race that anyone can win and that is the beauty of it. As well as the tour professionals, there is all the talent here that have not gone over to the WorldTour yet.

“I made some mistakes last year, so hopefully I will be ready for the attacks from the many national guns.”

Results

