Lauren De Crescenzo and her tough decision to miss UCI Gravel World Championships

By
published

In her own words, the gravel star explains the complex picture of the Gravel World Championships for the US team

Lauren De Crescenzo on Gravel Worlds
The podium for The Rad with De Crescenzo on the top spot (Image credit: Taylor Chase @chaseincolor)

I competed in the first-ever 2022 UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto, Italy. Back then, I wasn’t racing as a privateer, I was part of a team, which helped ease the logistical burden of racing in Europe.

They handled the essentials – travel planning, bike shipping, and in-race support – so I could focus on what I do best, racing my bike. 

Lauren De Crescenzo

Lauren De Crescenzo is an accomplished gravel racer, having gained fame as the 2021 Unbound Gravel 200 champion and racking up wins at won The MidSouth (three times), The Rad Dirt Fest and podiums last year at Crusher in the Tushar and Big Sugar Gravel. In 2016, she suffered a nearly fatal, severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) in a professional road race. While the bike almost took her live, she says the bike saved her life as a rehabilitation tool in the following years and she found a new love– gravel and off-road racing. She now wants to be a role model of tenacity, grit, and hard work to promote the vital message of TBI awareness, positively impacting the lives of those affected by TBIs.