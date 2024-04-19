Road prep and adapting to new rules as Life Time Grand Prix begins at Fuego XL mountain bike event

By Lauren De Crescenzo
published

Lauren De Crescenzo uses The Growler for confidence boost ride ahead of prestigious off-road series

Lauren De Crescenzo reacts to winning the women's division of 2024 The Growler, at the finish line next to event founder Levi Leipheimer
Lauren De Crescenzo reacts to winning the women's division of 2024 The Growler, at the finish line next to event founder Levi Leipheimer (Image credit: Deb Wilson / Topo Collective)

Lauren De Crescenzo here, otherwise known as “LDC” for the rather challenging pronunciation of my Italian last name. I’m the newest contributor to Cyclingnews, writing from the behind-the-scenes perspective about the inner workings of professional gravel cycling and beyond. 

I began my professional cycling career on the road and like to say, “I have a roadie heart, full of gravel”. So, when the opportunity arose to race in The Growler at Levi's GranFondo, I couldn't resist. The timing aligned perfectly with the Sea Otter  Classic mountain bike race, Fuego XL, the first stop of the Life Time Grand Prix, a few hours away in Monterey, California. The 100% road Growler seemed the perfect opportunity for a mini-confidence boost before presenting myself to the mountain bike gods.

