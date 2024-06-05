A proper women's race – Historic day in Emporia at Unbound Gravel

By
published

Extended gaps around women's start end with unprecedented sprint finish though 'it’s still imperfect, but it’s the best we can do for now'

Lauren De Crescenzo at Unbound Gravel 200 2024
Lauren De Crescenzo after the finish of Unbound Gravel 2024 (Image credit: Life Time/ Taylor Chase)

I never imagined sprinting to the line of a 200-mile bike race with nine other women, but on Saturday, history was made in Emporia, Kansas at Unbound Gravel.

The calibre of the women’s gravel peloton has risen tenfold in just a few short years. When I won Unbound 200 in 2021, I averaged 17 mph in what felt like an extended time trial. Although not directly comparable, we averaged 19.4 mph in the female-powered lead group on Saturday. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lauren De Crescenzo

Lauren De Crescenzo is an accomplished gravel racer, having gained fame as the 2021 Unbound Gravel 200 champion and racking up wins at won The MidSouth (three times), The Rad Dirt Fest and podiums last year at Crusher in the Tushar and Big Sugar Gravel. In 2016, she suffered a nearly fatal, severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) in a professional road race. While the bike almost took her live, she says the bike saved her life as a rehabilitation tool in the following years and she found a new love– gravel and off-road racing. She now wants to be a role model of tenacity, grit, and hard work to promote the vital message of TBI awareness, positively impacting the lives of those affected by TBIs.