'Focus is more towards the Classics' – Jasper Philipsen undeterred by winless build-up to Opening Weekend at UAE Tour

By
published

Alpecin-Deceuninck rider heads into Omloop and Kuurne after UAE Tour, his first stage race without a victory since Paris-Nice in 2022

Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck Team rides during a track reconnaissance session ahead of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad race in Ghent on February 27, 2025. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)
Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck Team rides during a track reconnaissance session ahead of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad race in Ghent on February 27, 2025. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite missing out on a win at a stage race for the first time since 2022 at the UAE Tour, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was undeterred heading into Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the start of the Classics at Opening Weekend.

The Belgian sprinter opened his 2025 account in the Middle East but lost out on all four opportunities for the fast men, with his key rivals Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) sharing the spoils between them. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

