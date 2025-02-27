'Everybody has been waiting all winter for Omloop' - EF Education's Charly Wegelius analyses the Opening Weekend

By
published

Well-rounded EF line-up for unpredictable opening weekend includes former winner Michael Valgren and new signing Kasper Asgreen

PORTIMAO PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team EF Education EasyPost prior to the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 1 a 1922km stage from Portimao to Lagos on February 19 2025 in Portimao Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
EF Education-EasyPost's Classics squad is bolstered by Kasper Asgreen in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We're moving in the right kind of direction," EF Education-EasyPost general manager Charly Wegelius is understandably cautiously, when asked about his team's options for success in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

That's mainly because the collective label – Opening Weekend – really does say it all but the first races in Belgium.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

