Pro bike check: Kasia Niewiadoma races Omloop on custom-painted MyCanyon bike

Kasia Niewiadoma finished Omloop Het Nieuwsblad within the safety of the bunch after the breakaway made it to the finish. Lotte Claes sprinted to victory after her breakaway companion Aurela Nerlo hit out early just inside the last kilometre.

Niewiadoma raced on a brand-new, custom-painted Canyon Aeroad CFR, which will be available to purchase online - something that isn't always the case with pro rider custom paint jobs.

This week, Canyon launched its first custom bike programme, named MyCanyon.

The new project allows customers to choose from curated custom paint and spec options for Canyon Aeroad CFR bikes, though we understand customers won't be able to spec their desired crank length, which may irk some. Canyon says more models will be added to the programme in time.

There will be three tiers of paint options available for MyCanyon frames, and Niewiadoma raced Omloop on the top-tier Felipe Pantone-designed bike from the MyCanyon Opus collection.

Pantone is an Argentinian-Spanish artist whose MyCanyon design focuses on the "organised chaos" of speed. The brand claimed the design requires "a deeply complex paint job that is extremely hard to pull off".

Opus edition MyCanyon bikes carry a $1,500 surcharge; the frames are hand-painted and will all be unique. We understand that other pro riders will ride different designs at various races over the next few months.

Niewiadoma races her Aeroad CFR across the Belgian cobbles (Image credit: Rhode Van Elsen / Stringer)

The Pantone design is labour-intensive to paint by hand (Image credit: Canyon)

There's a bit of a piano key vibe going on here (Image credit: Canyon)

A simple name sticker for Niewiadoma (Image credit: Canyon)

Zipp 454 NSW wheels and Schwalbe Pro One tyres for the Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider. Spot the negative Canyon stem (Image credit: Canyon)

The prominent Canyon logo has been moved from the side to the underside of the down tube on this Pantone-designed model (Image credit: Canyon)