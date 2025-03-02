Pro bike check: Kasia Niewiadoma races Omloop on custom-painted MyCanyon bike
Niewiadoma raced at Omloop on the brand new MyCanyon Opus Felipe Pantone edition
Kasia Niewiadoma finished Omloop Het Nieuwsblad within the safety of the bunch after the breakaway made it to the finish. Lotte Claes sprinted to victory after her breakaway companion Aurela Nerlo hit out early just inside the last kilometre.
Niewiadoma raced on a brand-new, custom-painted Canyon Aeroad CFR, which will be available to purchase online - something that isn't always the case with pro rider custom paint jobs.
This week, Canyon launched its first custom bike programme, named MyCanyon.
The new project allows customers to choose from curated custom paint and spec options for Canyon Aeroad CFR bikes, though we understand customers won't be able to spec their desired crank length, which may irk some. Canyon says more models will be added to the programme in time.
There will be three tiers of paint options available for MyCanyon frames, and Niewiadoma raced Omloop on the top-tier Felipe Pantone-designed bike from the MyCanyon Opus collection.
Pantone is an Argentinian-Spanish artist whose MyCanyon design focuses on the "organised chaos" of speed. The brand claimed the design requires "a deeply complex paint job that is extremely hard to pull off".
Opus edition MyCanyon bikes carry a $1,500 surcharge; the frames are hand-painted and will all be unique. We understand that other pro riders will ride different designs at various races over the next few months.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
A closer look at the winning bike from the men's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Søren Wærenskjold's Ridley Noah Fast 3.0
Opening weekend tech gallery part 1: New tyres, stacked stems and rebadged frames