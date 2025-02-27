How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 – Live streams, TV channels for opening Classic

Last year’s winner Jan Tratnik (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) returns with a new team to defend his victory

Watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to see the men’s and women’s WorldTour pelotons in action at the first one-day Classic of the season, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

The first of two races that form the Flemish Opening Weekend, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad marks the beginning of the Spring Classics (alongside Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne) and will see the riders take on the cobbled climbs of Flanders for the first time in 2025.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Key information ► Date: March 1st ► Free stream: Sporza / VRT (Belgium) ► UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ ► US & Canada: Flobikes ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) headlines the field for the men's race, but his teammate Marianne Vos won't be there to defend the women's title, which is likely to see a new winner given the world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) is also absent.

The men will race 197km and the women 138km on similar courses running from Ghent to Ninove, on many of the same roads that have featured in the Tour of Flanders over the years, including cobbled climbs such as the Molenberg, Wolvenberg, Berendries, Bosberg and the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

Both races will take place on Saturday 1st March, with the men’s race taking place ahead the women’s race later that day. There are broadcast options in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options in Belgium and the Netherlands. Read on for all the details on how to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad for free?

The 2025 edition of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will have free-to-air coverage for viewers in the host country of Belgium via Flemish broadcaster Sporza / VRT.

TV viewers can watch the action from both the men's and women's races on VRT 1 while those looking to stream Omloop Het Nieuwsblad online can watch through the VRT Max streaming platform, or simply on the Sporza website through a browser player that does not require registration.

Over the border in the Netherlands, public broadcaster NOS has the rights to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, which will be streamed on the NPO Start platform.

If you are based in Belgium or the Netherlands but currently abroad, then you can still tune in by using a virtual private network (VPN) - more on that below.

How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to geo-restrictions, but you’d be wrong.

A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that can alter your device’s IP address to make it seem like it’s in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy your coverage as if you were back home.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but for a VPN that’s brilliant at streaming and is also TechRadar's pick for overall best VPN in the world, we’d recommend NordVPN.

Where can I watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+, with coverage starting at 12:00 GMT on Saturday.

This is the first major race on TNT Sports following the closure of Eurosport on February 28. TV viewers will need to upgrade their TV package accordingly.

Likewise, streaming via Discovery+ has now shot up in price, with subscriptions increasing from £6.99-a-month to £30.99.

Where can I watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in the USA and Canada?

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will have live coverage on the cycling streaming service FloBikes in both the USA and Canada.

A subscription to the streaming service will cost US$30 / CAN$39.99 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at US$150 / CAN$203.88.

Why can’t I watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Australia?

Unfortunately for cycling fans in Australia, they will not have a live broadcast for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad this year.

SBS aren't showing the race this year, and the new streaming distribution service Staylive does not have the rights to show it in Australia. It is, however, available to subscribers in New Zealand, where plans cost $9.99 a month.