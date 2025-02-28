'My big dream is to be up there in Paris-Roubaix' – veteran John Degenkolb keeps Classics flame burning at Picnic-PostNL

German says Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne main goal for Dutch team in Opening Weekend

A whole decade has passed since the mud-encrusted face of John Degenkolb outsprinted Zdenek Stybar and Greg van Avermaet in Roubaix velodrome to claim the biggest victory of his career.

But, even if the 36-year-old is now more frequently seen in a team captain's role in races, and for all the seasons roll by, when it comes to the cobbled Classics of Belgium and France, Degenkolb remains a real reference point.

