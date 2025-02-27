Omloop Het Nieuwsblad riders recon wet conditions for first serious serving of cobbles of spring - Gallery

By
published

Tom Pidcock, Jasper Philipsen, Arnaud De Lie among riders taking on Flemish hills for start of Opening Weekend

Image 1 of 13
Mandatory Credit Photo by Shutterstock 15170876amBritish Tom Pidcock pictured in action during a track reconnaissance session ahead this weekends oneday cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad opening race of the Flemish classic one day races season Cycling Omloop Track Reconnaissance Gent Belgium 27 Feb 2025
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) on solo ascent of Muur van Geraardsbergen during a reconnaissance session ahead of Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad signals the blooms of spring and the bumps of cobbles have officially arrived, and with it a full charge into European racing on the WorldTour and Women's WorldTour. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime her first of three stage wins at the 2025 UAE Tour Women

'The real start of the season' - Lorena Wiebes aims for 'another step forward' with elusive win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Cycling: Tour of Qatar 2012 / Stage 2 Team Rabobank (Ned)/ Illustration Illustratie / Team Time Trial / Contre la Montre Equipe / Ploegentijdrit / TTT / Ronde / Rit Etape /(c)Tim De Waele

Rabobank returns to professional cycling sponsorship in three-and-a-half year agreement with Visma-Lease a Bike
Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime her first of three stage wins at the 2025 UAE Tour Women

'The real start of the season' - Lorena Wiebes aims for 'another step forward' with elusive win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

See more latest