Omloop Het Nieuwsblad riders recon wet conditions for first serious serving of cobbles of spring - Gallery
Tom Pidcock, Jasper Philipsen, Arnaud De Lie among riders taking on Flemish hills for start of Opening Weekend
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad signals the blooms of spring and the bumps of cobbles have officially arrived, and with it a full charge into European racing on the WorldTour and Women's WorldTour.
There's excitement for fans and some trepidation for riders as Saturday's events also mark the start of Opening Weekend, a back-to-back assault through Flemish hills and winds along with the 1.Pro Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne for men and Fenix Omloop van het Hageland for women on Sunday.
Rain made for more focus on the training rides Thursday across the rough cobbled sections, which have slumbered all winter and waited for the awakening of wheels on untended ruts and sprouting vegetation. However, the weather should improve by race day, with temperatures a few degrees above freezing at the start at 't Kuipke velodrome in Gent and the sun making an appearance at the finish in Ninove. But morning snow showers could bring slippery conditions if the sun is fickle.
Defending Omloop champion Jan Tratnik (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), 2022 Omloop winner Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) are among the favourites for the 197km men's contest.
Leading the way to notch the first Classics victory of the season for women are Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), who started the year with the GC win in Spain at Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana. She's up against Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), who won three stages at the UAE Tour, Tour de France Femmes winner Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondocrypto) and the versatile Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck).
The action starts at 11:15 CET for 197km for the men, with 11 climbs and eight sections of cobbles, the final one with 15.7km to go is the feared Muur-Kapelmuur. The paved Bosberg is the final climb with 11.8km to the finish.
For the women, the green flag drops at 13:20 CET in Gent for 137.9km, with six sections of cobbles and eight major climbs. They will also face the Muur-Kapelmuur with around 15km, followed by the same 11.8km to finish once across the Bosberg.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
All 18 men's WorldTour teams will be on the line Saturday, joined by seven ProTeams. Among the WorldTour Teams making recon rides on Thursday were UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Alpecin-Deceuninck and Intermarché-Wanty. ProTeams seen on the course were Lotto, Q36.5 Pro Cycling, Uno-X Mobility and Unibet Tietema Rockets.
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Spring Classics coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from all the Cobbled Classics from Opening Weekend to Paris-Roubaix. Find out more
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'The real start of the season' - Lorena Wiebes aims for 'another step forward' with elusive win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Rabobank returns to professional cycling sponsorship in three-and-a-half year agreement with Visma-Lease a Bike